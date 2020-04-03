Corona beer producer stops brewing due to virus

Picture of bottles of Mexican beer Corona, taken in Mexico City on June 4, 2019. – Donald Trump faced fierce opposition Tuesday from his own Republican camp to his threat of tariffs to force Mexico to stem illegal immigration, with top allies warning Congress may not back the US president in his latest trade standoff. Trump has vowed that five-percent tariffs on all imports from its southern neighbor would begin June 10, reaching 25 percent unless Mexico dramatically reduces the flow of undocumented migrants, mainly from Central America, to the US border. (Photo by Rodrigo ARANGUA / AFP) (Photo credit should read RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The company that brews Corona beer has suspended production after its business activities were declared non-essential by the Mexican government, Reuters reported Thursday.

Mexico’s Grupo Modelo, whose brands also include Pacifico and Modelo, said the suspension will take effect on Sunday.

“We are in the process of lowering production at our plants to the bare minimum,” the company said in a statement. “If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer.”

Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday and ordered the suspension of all non-essential activities until April 30. Beer was deemed non-essential. Key economic sectors such as agriculture and food production are considered essential under the order.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

