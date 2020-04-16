Coping with being stuck at home while during coronavirus pandemic

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coping with this pandemic has been tough on all of us. If you’ve been stuck at all home all day, whether or not you have kids in the house…it’s been a challenge.

How do you handle it?

“My day starts pretty similarly to when I went the office,” said Dianna Allen-Quin, who uses one desk in her office to work and leaves the other for her 15-year-old twins… a boy and girl, to do school work.

“Working remotely as well as them doing their homeschooling classes and all of that, really has been challenging at times to make sure that we stay focused,” she said.

Dianna’s husband Anthony passed away a few years ago and since it’s just been the three that bond now tightened by this pandemic.

“Being at home with them all the time, we really had an opportunity to play some fun games have great conversations. Dinner together and all of that,” she said.

Together the three are all getting a lesson in how to coexist…all day and that can be a challenge.

Clara Reynolds with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said maintaining sanity during uncertain and changing times, can be tough.

“We try to tell folks, this is a great time to try to establish some new routines, because the routines you’ve been using, you gotta throw those suckers out the window. So creating some new routines for you and your family are going to be really important. Also creating some boundaries, creating your own space where you can ‘time yourself’ out just to take a break from everybody,” Reynolds said.

One thing Dianna does is talk to other parents in her Jack and Jill group… experts say talking to people to maintain sanity is key and of course, you can always, call 2-1-1 any day any time they’re always just there to help.

