Contact tracing key to slowing coronavirus cases in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tracking the movement of a virus is important to stopping it in its tracks.

“Contact tracing traditionally has been shoe-leather epidemiology where you have an army of people who basically go around, call up people individually, say who have you been in contact with in the last two weeks, call these people up and say you may have been exposed,” Dr. Tom Unnasch, a professor at the University of South Florida said.

Information by Johns Hopkins University shows that the U.S. would need at least 100,000 contact tracers all over the country to interview people who may have been exposed to the virus.

But, in the age of cell phones and social media, contact tracing can rely on an army of data to find out where people have been and who they have been around.

“Anything we can do technologically that will help us reduce these numbers, I think is a great idea,” Unnash said to 8 On Your Side.

Some countries have turned to app tracking.

The residents download an app related to contact coronavirus tracing and if the person has been exposed to others who have it, they get an alert and are urged to quarantine.

“I’m not gonna do it myself. I’m in contact with so few people, they’re gonna tell me if I have it or not,” said John Peeler, a South Tampa resident.

Concerns abound about to privacy issues.

Unnasch suggests data collected to be trashed after the use of such apps.

“Privacy concerns that mandate once this is over we want to eliminate the data and flush the application,” the professor said.

Google and Apple are in the midst of possibly developing such an app to help with the coronavirus fight, published reports show.

