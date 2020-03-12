Congress working to pass financial aid package in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The House is expected to vote Thursday on a financial package designed to help workers and businesses who have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY) said the bill, created by House Democrats, will require free coronavirus testing for most Americans, paid emergency sick leave for hourly workers and food security assistance.

“We want to make sure folks are not hurt economically, we want to make sure there’s enough testing, testing has been very slow to get out there,” Brindisi said.

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) said the Senate must follow the House’s lead and include paid family and sick leave in their financial package as well.

“Eligible workers would receive three months off of pay benefits up to two-thirds of their average monthly earnings,” Gillibrand said. “We must work just as hard to make sure this is in the Senate package that we vote on.”

But it’s unclear if the Republican-controlled Senate will be on board with the House Democrats’ plan.

“Unfortunately, it appears at this hour that the speaker and House Democrats instead chose to produce an ideological wish list that was not tailored closely to the circumstances,” Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.

McConnell announced that the Senate will cancel its recess next week to continue to work on legislation to deal with the coronavirus.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) said he believes lawmakers will find a way to work together to get Americans the help they need to deal with the global pandemic.

“We can’t leave until we pass this bill. I think there’s absolute consensus in the caucus that we need to respond to this crisis as it continues to evolve,” Cicilline said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Book or cancel trips?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book or cancel trips?"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus"

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami"

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings"

Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration"

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa"

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"

Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours"

Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns"

Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss