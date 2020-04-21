Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Congress reaches agreement on package to help small businesses, reports say

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Congress has reached an agreement on a coronavirus relief bill that includes hundreds of billions of dollars in additional funding for the depleted small business loan program, according to several reports.

Sources tell both CNN and CNBC that lawmakers reached a deal on Tuesday after days of going back and forth. Democrats and Republicans had been sparring over additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money last Thursday.

The Associated Press says the aid package is nearly $500 billion. In addition to the aid for small businesses, it also includes help for hospitals and virus testing, the AP reports.

According to CNBC, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he believes the bill will be passed later Tuesday but cautioned that there were “still a few more I’s to dot and T’s to cross.”

CNN reports the text of the bill should be revealed Tuesday afternoon at some point.

The Senate is scheduled to convene at 4 p.m. for a pro forma session.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?"

Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew"

COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids"

Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized"

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Forecast"

Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic"

Coronavirus cases grow, spread to another building at Seminole nursing home facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases grow, spread to another building at Seminole nursing home facility"

Tampa couple seeks antibody test after surviving bout with coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa couple seeks antibody test after surviving bout with coronavirus"

Bucs could target O-Line on day one of NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs could target O-Line on day one of NFL Draft"

Bucs draft preview with Pewter Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs draft preview with Pewter Report"

Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota's first sea turtle nest of season found on Siesta Key"

Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida finally releases limited info about COVID-19 nursing homes"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss