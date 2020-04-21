Congress reaches agreement on package to help small businesses, reports say

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Congress has reached an agreement on a coronavirus relief bill that includes hundreds of billions of dollars in additional funding for the depleted small business loan program, according to several reports.

Sources tell both CNN and CNBC that lawmakers reached a deal on Tuesday after days of going back and forth. Democrats and Republicans had been sparring over additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money last Thursday.

The Associated Press says the aid package is nearly $500 billion. In addition to the aid for small businesses, it also includes help for hospitals and virus testing, the AP reports.

According to CNBC, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he believes the bill will be passed later Tuesday but cautioned that there were “still a few more I’s to dot and T’s to cross.”

CNN reports the text of the bill should be revealed Tuesday afternoon at some point.

The Senate is scheduled to convene at 4 p.m. for a pro forma session.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: