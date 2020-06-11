Company selling ring to make social distancing at the beach easier

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A company wants help you take the guess work out of social distancing at the beach.

The Cool-Breeze has created what they call “the Beach Ring.”

It’s a physical ring that stretches out to create a 12-foot circle.

The makers say anyone inside of it can easily keep six feet away from everyone else.

It’s their solution as beaches reopen around the country with guidelines to protect from the coronavirus.

When you’re not using the ring, it folds so it can fit into a bag.

The Beach Ring retails at around $40 for one and $105 for three.

Cool-Breeze says they hope to start shipping the product out later this month.

