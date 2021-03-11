Community Health Centers of Pinellas offering walk-up vaccine sites

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The Community Health Centers of Pinellas is working to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to residents.

Over the next few days, CHCP will be offering walk-up vaccine sites at three different locations in Pinellas County.

Pinellas Park Center 7550 43rd St. N., Pinellas Park 33781

7550 43rd St. N., Pinellas Park 33781 Clearwater Center 707 E. Druid Rd., Clearwater 33756

707 E. Druid Rd., Clearwater 33756 Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center 1344 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg 33712

“We have received thousands of vaccines from our federal allotment and so we certainly have an ample supply and so we are hopeful we can provide as many vaccines as we possibly can,” CHCP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nichelle Threadgill said.

On Friday, March 12, CHCP will offer walk-up vaccine sites from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, and Clearwater. You must meet the priority list requirements to qualify for the vaccine.

Qualifying Individuals Include:

Pre-K-12 teachers and childcare workers of any age

Firefighters and Law Enforcement 50 yrs. old+

Anyone 65 yrs. old+

Vulnerable Populations 18 years yrs. old+ with doctor’s note

Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

The walk-up vaccine sites will continue on Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the same three locations.

Dr. Threadgill tells 8 On Your Side that walk-up sites like these give more accessibility to the vaccine.

“We want to make sure we are offering those vaccines to our patients and communities, particularly for patients who may be in areas that are disenfranchised and where we see disparity,” added Dr. Threadgill.

For more information about the Community Health Centers of Pinellas and their COVID-19 vaccine sites visit their website.