Community Health Centers of Pinellas expand vaccine efforts with mobile vaccine units

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The Community Health Centers of Pinellas is working on more efforts to make the vaccine more accessible in Pinellas County.

CHCP has launched two mobile vaccine units that will allow them to work with different community partners to help get the COVID-19 vaccine out into the community.

“If we can be here on site somewhere and help make it more effective and efficient to get to the vaccine to those patients, that’s the goal here,” Director of Business Operations Jonathan Miller said.

On Monday, CHCP took one of their mobile vaccine units to vaccinate employees at Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

“We are grateful for Community Health Centers of Pinellas to come and vaccinate our heroes so that they can have some peace of mind while serving Pinellas County,” Public Relations Coordinator for PSTA Stephanie Rank said.

CHCP tells 8 On Your Side they are planning to work with different community partners coming up in the future to utilize their mobile vaccine units and continue their vaccine outreach in the community.

CHCP is also holding more walk-up vaccine sites this week, March 16 – 19 from 1-4 p.m. at three different locations. For more information visit their website.