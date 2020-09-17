Commissioner Fried declines pay raise, asks Gov. DeSantis and other state employees to do same

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to decline passing as 3% pay raise for state employees.

Fried issued a full statement on the matter Thursday night:

As you know, in March the Florida Legislature passed HB 5001, which in part enacts a 3 percent pay increase for state employees in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. This pay increase is long-awaited and long-deserved by the tens of thousands of hardworking Florida state employees, serving for over a decade without a raise.

However, economic instability from the COVID-19 pandemic has created a looming $5.4 billion state budget shortfall, prompting conversations about difficult state financial decisions to come. Floridians are no strangers to these conversations, with 1.4 million unemployed Floridians struggling to make ends meet.

Given these historic challenges and our state’s dire economic forecast, I write today to inform you that I will decline the 3 percent increase to my state salary. Our Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, and Deputy Chiefs of Staff will also decline the increase to their salaries. The salary data submitted by our Division of Administration will reflect this decision.