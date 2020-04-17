Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Comfort food sales are up, Nielsen says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The sign on a snack shop in London, Thursday, March 19, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Comfort food sales are on the rise during quarantine by comparison from this time last year, Nielsen said in a Facebook post this week.

Since a chunk of the United States began working from home and practicing more social distancing measures, the sales of snacks have surged.

At the end of the week of March 14, popcorn was up almost 50% from this time last year. A week later, popcorn sales were up more than 80% from the same week in 2019.

The same trend goes for potato chips, pretzels, ice cream and chocolate, according to Nielsen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd"

Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown"

Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast""

Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases"

Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center"

Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic"

a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper

Thumbnail for the video titled "a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss