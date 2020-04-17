Comfort food sales are up, Nielsen says

The sign on a snack shop in London, Thursday, March 19, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Comfort food sales are on the rise during quarantine by comparison from this time last year, Nielsen said in a Facebook post this week.

Since a chunk of the United States began working from home and practicing more social distancing measures, the sales of snacks have surged.

At the end of the week of March 14, popcorn was up almost 50% from this time last year. A week later, popcorn sales were up more than 80% from the same week in 2019.

The same trend goes for potato chips, pretzels, ice cream and chocolate, according to Nielsen.