Columbia Restaurant Group announces reopening of Bay Area restaurants

TAMPA (WFLA) – ) The Columbia Restaurant Group announced that it will reopen two of it’s popular bay area restaurants.

Cha Cha Coconuts will reopen on Friday, May 15, and the Columbia Restaurant in Sarasota on Monday, May 18, with streamlined menus and social distancing practices.

Other Bay Area scheduled dates include:

Wednesday, May 20 — Ulele in Tampa

Wednesday, May 20 — Columbia Café at the Tampa Bay History Center

Thursday, May 21 — Columbia in Clearwater Beach, Sand Key

Thursday, May 21 — Goody Goody in Tampa

Monday, June 1 — Columbia in Ybor City Historic District, Tampa

The restaurants temporarily closed on March 20 after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all indoor dining restaurants to close because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s part of a gradual reopening of all of our restaurants throughout Florida. said Richard Gonzmart, fourth-generation caretaker and the president of the Columbia Restaurant Group. “We made a conscious decision to wait until we were confident we could offer a safe and healthy environment for our staff members and our guests. We have closely monitored the results from FSOC and have been encouraged both by the increase in testing and also the lower percentage of positive results for the virus.”

Columbia says the restaurants will be socially distanced and staff will follow state and local health and hygiene guidelines, including face masks for staff members. Guests are asked to observe social distancing guidelines as well, but masks will not be required.