Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Colorado man tips barbershop $5,800 for haircut

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Saturday was an important day for barbershops and salons around Denver. For employees working at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop it was even more memorable when a stranger tipped the barbershop a total of $5,800.

“People are very excited even just to come in and have a haircut and have a sense of normalcy,” Floyd’s employee Ed Landry said.

One customer thought the experience was worth more than the $27 he paid for by tipping his stylist $2,500.

The customer’s generosity didn’t end their he tipped the manager $1,000, the front desk $500 and each employee, even the ones not working that day, $100 each.

The tip left the employees speechless and the show of generosity will be with the employees forever.

“It brings back a sense of security in an uncertain time,” Landry said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss