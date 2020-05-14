Colorado man tips barbershop $5,800 for haircut

DENVER (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Saturday was an important day for barbershops and salons around Denver. For employees working at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop it was even more memorable when a stranger tipped the barbershop a total of $5,800.

“People are very excited even just to come in and have a haircut and have a sense of normalcy,” Floyd’s employee Ed Landry said.

One customer thought the experience was worth more than the $27 he paid for by tipping his stylist $2,500.

The customer’s generosity didn’t end their he tipped the manager $1,000, the front desk $500 and each employee, even the ones not working that day, $100 each.

The tip left the employees speechless and the show of generosity will be with the employees forever.

“It brings back a sense of security in an uncertain time,” Landry said.