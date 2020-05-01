Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Colorado man dies from COVID-19 while volunteering to help in New York City

(KUSA/NBC) A Colorado paramedic who volunteered to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic in its New York City epicenter has died from the virus, his family announced Thursday.

Paul Cary was 66 years old. He is survived by two sons and four grandchildren.

“Accepting Paul’s commitment to serving others in need, we respected his choice to volunteer to be part of Ambulnz’s response team to the COVID-19 crisis in New York City,” his family wrote in a statement to the media. “He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place. We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end.”

