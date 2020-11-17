College students going home for the holidays should get tested for COVID-19, health experts say

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – With Thanksgiving fast approaching and COVID-19 cases on the rise, health experts worry college students who travel home for the holidays will spread the virus to their families.

The experts recommend students get tested before heading home for the holidays.

“Appropriate measures would include consideration of testing students that are leaving before they come, on arrival they continue to keep their distance and wearing masks,” said Director of Hillsborough County Health Department, Dr. Douglas Holt.

Some schools have been urging students to stay on campus and not travel. Others are offering what’s called “exit testing” to students before they leave campus.

University of South Florida sent a memo to students, faculty, and staff back in October regarding the Thanksgiving break and how they would operate when the holiday is over.

According to the memo, all classes and finals will be transition into an online format after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This is intended to minimize the risk of exposure among the USF community related to travel and gathering with family and friends. Starting Nov. 30 through the end of the semester, all classes will be held online, no in-person events or activities will take place on campus, and many campus services will be significantly limited,” the memo stated.

8 On Your Side checked with the University of Tampa and they will also be finishing the rest of the semester online.

