Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals postponed due to coronavirus concerns

INDIO, Calif. (WFLA) – Two of the biggest music festivals in the country – Coachella and Stagecoach – have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Goldenvoice, the entertainment company that organizes both festivals, made the announcement Tuesday evening in a statement.

“We must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” the statement says. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.”

Coachella was scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19. Stagecoach was scheduled for April 24-26. Both festivals take place in Indio, California.

The statement from Goldenvoice says Coachella will now take place on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 and Oct. 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, 2020.

“All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend,” Goldenvoice said. “Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.”

