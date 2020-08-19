CNN Poll: Most Americans embarrassed by US response to coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens at left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CNN Newsource) – Almost seven in 10 Americans say they are embarrassed by the US response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new CNN poll conducted by the SSRS.

Results show 62% of respondents said President Trump could be doing more to fight the outbreak. It also finds disapproval of Trump’s handling of the outbreak at a new high—58%.

CNN reports 55% of thsoe polled think the worst of the pandemic is still ahead.

