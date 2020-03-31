CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Chris Cuomo of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

TAMPA (WFLA) — CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo said Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

Cuomo and CNN said that he will continue to host his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from his basement at home.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

