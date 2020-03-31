CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) — CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo said Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.
Cuomo and CNN said that he will continue to host his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from his basement at home.
“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”