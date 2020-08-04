Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Clorox, the world’s biggest maker of disinfectant wipes, said consumers will continue to see a shortage of its wipes and other products into 2021 because of overwhelming demand during the pandemic.

With a 45% market share of cleaning wipes, Clorox said it aggressively ramped up production, but that still won’t be enough to keep up with demand.

The company’s incoming CEO says with the COVID-19 pandemic expected to last well into the new year, on top of the upcoming cold and flu season it will now take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer needs.

Clorox dominates the one billion dollar disinfectant wipes market.

Still, the pandemic-fueled run on disinfectant products boosted overall company sales by 22% in the quarter.

