Clearwater vaccine site to see influx of second dose recipients from Palm Harbor site

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – The Department of Health in Pinellas County said there were a large number of vehicles in line early this morning at the new drive-thru site in Clearwater.

This site just opened last week and it offers the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well as Pfizer.

“They give out about 800 doses a day, and from what I understand it’s roughly 200 Johnson and Johnson and the rest are Pfizer,” said Tom Iovino, Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

This site in Clearwater replaced the site that was in Palm Harbor.

Now this week, the people who received their first dose at the Palm Harbor site will begin coming to this drive-thru site in Clearwater for their second dose.

“Last week we got notified that out second appointment would take place here,” said Roxanne Sinclair.

The site is located at 950 S. Highland Ave, right next to the Clearwater YMCA. It is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.