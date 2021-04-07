Clearwater vaccine site offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 2nd doses this week; expected to stay busy

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – Cars were lined up early Wednesday morning at the new drive-thru site in Clearwater.

This site just opened last week and offers both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Leroy Joiner was one of the first in line so he could get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“I don’t like needles so I figured getting one would be better than getting two,” Joiner said.

The site administers 800 shots daily, 200 of which are the J&J shots, according to the health department.

This site in Clearwater replaced the site that was in Palm Harbor.

The site is expected get busier this week as people who received their first dose at the Palm Harbor begin needing their second dose.

The site is located at 950 S. Highland Ave, right next to the Clearwater YMCA. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.