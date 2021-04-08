Clearwater vaccine site changes to 2nd Pfizer dose only, after running out of vaccines

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – Many Pinellas County residents concerned after the state-run vaccine site in Clearwater closed early on Wednesday after running out of vaccines for the day.

“I thought I was going to be next to go to the vaccine site and the police officer came over and said sorry there aren’t anymore,” said Vicki Cordas, who was turned away after waiting nearly two hours.

Cordas was one of the dozens who were turned away. She had a second dose appointment for Wednesday at this site after receiving her first dose at the Palm Harbor site.

“I try not to be angry and I try to always find a silver lining, but I couldn’t find a silver lining in this,” added Cordas.

Cordas came early Thursday morning to get in line, and she was able to get her second dose.

“The asked if I was here for my second dose because they are only doing second doses for the Pfizer vaccine,” said Cordas.

New signs are now at the entrance to the Clearwater vaccine site reading “No 1st Dose Pfizer” and “2nd Dose Only.”

8 On Your Side spoke with someone from CDR Maguire who helps run the Clearwater sit. They said there are enough vaccines to accommodate those who were turned away on Wednesday and any upcoming people who need their second dose.

Those who received their first dose at the Palm Harbor site were notified to come to this site in Clearwater for their second dose since that site closed at the end of March.

The Clearwater vaccine site is open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. They are offering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine plus a limited number of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.