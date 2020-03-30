Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium may be closed to visitors, but you can still see your favorite animals without the fear of spreading coronavirus.

After closing its doors earlier this month, the aquarium has launched a live stream featuring its three famous dolphins Winter, Hope and PJ.

Winter came to the aquarium in 2005 after being caught in a crab tap. She is widely known for having a prosthetic tail and was the subject of the book Dolphin Tale, and the 2011 film of the same, along with the sequel to the film, Dolphin Tale 2.

Hope arrived at CMA five years later. She is also a subject in Dolphin Tale 2. PJ, who is partially deaf and blind, and suffers from arthritis, arrived at CMA in March 2019.

The new live stream gives viewers a sneak peek into their habitat, which consists of three connected areas where you can see the dolphins swim.

To view the live stream, click here.

