Clearwater High School athletes prepare for football season amid pandemic

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – High school football practice during a pandemic is definitely different. That being said, it’s still high school football and with it comes the same energy, excitement, and passion.

Just add masks, social distancing, rigorous sanitizing and daily symptom checks.

The passion has never changed for the Clearwater High School Tornadoes where coaches say the kids can’t wait to play football.

“You know, every step forward definitely helps get the kids more excited about the upcoming season,” said head football Coach Don Mesick.

For now, however, it’s all about practice with social distancing in mind, as the athletes focus on conditioning.

Phase 3 for sports teams officially began in Pinellas County schools. The rules remain the same, students must mask up at all times. Also, there’s a limited number of athletes allowed to work out as the weight room and gymnasiums open for the first time to the students.

In addition, there’s a lengthy symptom check for all kids entering practice. So far, only one student on the team has tested positive for COVID-19 this summer.

Coaches tell 8 On Your Side their football players have been so excited to get back to the game, they’ve had perfect attendance for the whole team this summer.

“We’re excited to move into phase three today, have our offense actually see our defense, we’ve been completely separated until now,” said Coach Mesick. “There’s no doubt about it whether you’re talking high school, college or pro sports, it’s definitely been different.”

While the current return to school date for Pinellas County is August 24, an official return to play date for games has not yet been established.

Coaches say they’ll keep their players in training and continue conditioning as they anticipate the upcoming season.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: