Clearwater company donates 2,500 CPAP machines to fight COVID-19

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater company is answering the call for help from one of the nation’s hardest-hit areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donated 2,500 Flow-Safe II Disposable CPAP machines to New York as they face a ventilator shortage.

On Tuesday, workers with JetBlue loaded the CPAP machines onto a flight headed for New York to help the state fight Covid-19.

According to the company, the FDA recently issued guidelines indicating that BiPAP and CPAP devices can be used to effectively help treat COVID-19 patients in respiratory distress.

CPAP therapy has been shown to be very effective in treating patients with COVID-19 and in preventing patients from deteriorating to the point where they require mechanical ventilation, according to Mercury Medical.

“This is that time when I think you step up. We are not a large company. We are a small to medium sized company, but its right in our wheel house. I think we’ve got people using the product in Italy, and here in our backyard, we have New York basically struggling to keep ahead in this, so I thought why would we not donate,” said Mercury Medical CEO and president, John Gargaro MD.

