Clearwater Beach to shut down Monday amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA)- After much debate, city officials decided to shut down Clearwater Beach effective Monday.

City council members voted Wednesday night to shut down the popular beach starting Monday at 6 a.m.

Earlier in the day, Pinellas County leaders stood by their decision to keep county beaches open despite concerns. Officials held a phone call Wednesday afternoon to talk about those concerns regarding beaches. Shortly after the call, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that the beaches would stay open.

Hours after that decision was made, the Clearwater City Council held their emergency meeting that ultimately ended in the vote to close Clearwater Beach.

In the past week or so, thousands of people have packed beaches all over the county. Video and images from Clearwater Beach show a packed house. They have since gone viral, causing many people around the country to question the decision to keep the beaches open.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not shut down the state’s beaches during the pandemic.

Instead, DeSantis signed an order that would limit parties on beaches to 10 people per group and force any businesses authorized to sell liquor to reduce occupancy by half.

“I think if you’re a teenager, it really doesn’t matter because you only live once,” said Tatiana Hollister, who was on Clearwater Beach Wednesday. “But if you’re old, I recommend staying indoors because it’s mainly affects old people.”

Another spring breaker told CNN: “I feel like we shouldn’t, like, change our lifestyles necessarily just because of like, corona, especially cause it hasn’t been affecting younger people. I think, like, that’s why we don’t take it seriously.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"

Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe"

Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus"

'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Neighborly' brings meals, company during coronavirus"

Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: More than 200,000 cases worldwide"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey"

Bucs betting odds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs betting odds"

School year could be extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "School year could be extended"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss