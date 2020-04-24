Cleanup begins at Freedom Square assisted living facility, FL National Guard strike team on the way

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – While the cleanup is beginning at the Freedom Square Assisted Living Facility in Seminole, a Florida National Guard strike team is headed there on Friday to aid with testing for coronavirus

In an email sent to Eight on Your Side, a representative with the state’s joint information center on COVID-19 wrote:

“The Florida National Guard is working in close coordination with the Florida Department of Health to support testing at long term care facilities. When the Department of Health works to provide testing services at a long term care facility, the Florida National Guard team and the Department of Health coordinate with the facility to provide the testing services.

The Department of Health receives requests for testing at long term care facilities through county health departments, the Agency for Healthcare Administration and from long-term care facilities directly.

When a Florida National Guard team provides testing services at a long term care facility, testing is available for all staff members and for patients with symptoms of COVID-19. To date, the Florida National Guard has visited more than 20 facilities and tested more than 4,700 individuals in long-term care facilities. ​

To protect the privacy of individuals tested and to protect Florida Guardsmen as they conduct these tests, long-term care facilities that are receiving testing assistance from the Florida National Guard will not be disclosed prior to testing being conducted.”

Today, Servpro trucks were outside of the Seminole Pavillion, where 95 residents were evacuated last week. Servpro traditionally does cleaning after fires and other natural disasters, but in this case, appears to be handling the sanitizing of the building.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported from Freedom Square on Thursday bringing the total of deaths at Freedom Square to 7.