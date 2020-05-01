Class of 2021 face new challenges amid SAT/ACT cancellations

TAMPA (WFLA) – If your high school junior was dreading a summer of prepping for the SAT or ACT, they might be relieved.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to those tests for now which creates a new set of unusual circumstances for soon to be high school seniors.

Sara Harberson is a national college admissions expert. She says every day more and more colleges are waiving the SAT/ACT requirement for the class of 2021.

“So if the student already took the SAT’s or ACT’s and didn’t feel good about their score or they haven’t had a chance to take them for the first time, the good news is those colleges are going to be very accommodating.”

Harberson also points out that without those test scores, the other pieces of the application will be even more important.

There is also an upside for students who have already taken the SAT/ACT and scored well.

“All of those colleges that are waiving the ACT/SAT they still need those high test scores to come in so those students who already had the opportunity to take at the ACT or SAT or will have an opportunity and will score well, will also have some clear advantages.”

Harberson says when it comes to writing your college essay do not write about the coronavirus, instead students should write on a topic no one else can write.

