Tampa school hosts drive-in for Class of 2020 for look back at school year

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – It could be the biggest on-screen hit of the summer at least for a group of seniors at a Tampa area high school.

At Steibrenner High School, like so many schools in Tampa Bay, the seniors missed out on a lot of traditions. There could be a new tradition though.

“It’s cool that we all get to come here one last time before we go off to college and be able to reminisce on the times,” said Jake Castilla, a senior at Steinbrenner High.

The teachers, staff, and parents organized a senior movie night where the main attraction is the graduates.

“I didn’t know this was a thing. I don’t know if they did this for the other classes, but I’m excited,” said senior Erica Fertig.

“I think it’s really sweet that they’re doing it for the senior class. I think it just shows our school pride” said Molly Schmidt of the graduation class of 2020.

These seniors practiced their social distancing by connecting through open sunroofs. Some expected a comedy.

“I don’t know. Candid pictures of someone doing something funny, I don’t know,” said Fertig.

Others, plot twists in this post COVID-19 world they’re living in.

“I never thought it was going to happen like this, and I never wish it did,” said Schmidt.

“One final chance to bring the students back together. They’re a really tight knit group of people and so we wanted to do something to honor them because they’ve had so much that hasn’t happened that’s normally a tradition,” said Principal Kelly King about the evening event.

Reuniting friends may seem like a sequel to a school year interrupted, but this is more of a prequel; a new life with new adventures.

“It’s been a little different, but it still feels good to be out of high school and move on to the next part of our lives,” said Castilla.

The seniors also left with gifts as well. Gifts they would have gotten at prom, and other graduation celebrations.

