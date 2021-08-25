City of Tampa to mandate vaccines for employees, mayor’s office confirms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A spokesperson for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says all city employees will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The mayor is expected to make an official announcement about the new mandate at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Lykes Gaslight Park.

The city isn’t the only employer requiring vaccines in Tampa Bay. Tidewell Hospice announced a vaccine mandate for workers, volunteers and vendors.

“We provide a lot of care for a lot of people who are vulnerable,” said Chief Medical Office Dr. Neville Sarkari.

Under federal guidelines, employers can require proof of vaccination with medical and religious exemptions.

“I have yet to see any of these exemptions actually come to fruition,” St. Petersburg attorney Meredith Gaunce told 8 On Your Side.

To receive the medical exemption, employees must provide a doctor’s note explaining why the vaccine is a risk to your health, Gaunce said.

According to Gaunce, the religious exemption is more confusing.

“Honestly, we’re sort of waiting to see how that’s going to, how that’s going to play out because it really is very rare. There are very few religions that object completely to vaccinations,” she said.

Neville said the hospice is prepared for the fall out.

“I don’t know if we’ll lose anybody. We’re prepared that we may lose a few people,” he admits.

The City of Tampa is the first local government to impose an employee COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

As of Wednesday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had yet to comment on the new mandate.