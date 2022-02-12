City of Tampa to close 2 COVID testing sites

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With demand for COVID-19 tests decreasing. the City of Tampa will be close two of its COVID-19 testing sites beginning Saturday.

According to the city, the decreasing number of cases and increased availability of at-home testing and other tests available at pharmacies and healthcare providers has lessened the need for public testing sites.

As such, the city of Tampa will close the sites at Al Lopez Park and Al Barnes Park.

The Al Lopez site will close at 7:00 p.m. Saturday while the Al Barnes site will close on Feb. 26.

Other locations for COVID-19 testing can be found by visiting the city’s website.

