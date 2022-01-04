City of Tampa opens new drive-thru testing site to meet demand

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — While the Omicron variant is spreading fast, and cases hitting record highs, there’s an overwhelming need for COVID-19 tests in Tampa Bay.

People in the area say they’re still having a hard time finding one. Others say they wanted hours in line to get tested. Some say they had previously tested positive and need a negative test to get back to work. Others just want peace of mind.

In response to the high demand for tests, the City of Tampa is opening a new drive-through testing site on Tuesday:

Al Barnes Testing Site 3101 E 21st Ave., Tampa FL 33605 7 AM to 7 PM, Daily Drive-up testing site Both PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing available Pre-register at: https://mdc.nomihealth.com/signup/fl/albar

The city has reopened its COVID-19 testing site at Al Lopez Park in West Tampa.

Al Lopez Testing Site 4602 N. Himes Ave., Tampa FL 33614. Daily, 7 AM to 7 PM Daily Walk-up testing site. Both PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing available Pre-register at: https://mdc.nomihealth.com/signup/fl/allop

Those getting tested will enter on the North side of Al Lopez Park, pull into the parking lot and then walk up to the HUNT center to complete the test.

Hillsborough County has two sites open for testing on Monday. Both sites are open daily.