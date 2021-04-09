City of Tampa offering pop-up vaccination sites this weekend

TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is offering several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites for residents this weekend.
The pop-up sites will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for free. No appointments are needed to receive the vaccine and will be available until supplies last.
Residents are asked to just bring a valid ID and to wear a mask to each of the sites.
Below are the locations and times for each of the pop-up locations:
- Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Centennial Park (1800 E. 8th Avenue.
- ENCORE! District, 1102 Ray Charles Boulevard
- Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive
- Hyde Park, 702 S. Albany Avenue
- Greater Bethel Missionary Baptist Chuch, 1207 N. Jefferson Street.
If you are unable to visit one of the pop-up sites this weekend, visit the Hillsborough County’s website for other vaccination site locations.