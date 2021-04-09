City of Tampa offering pop-up vaccination sites this weekend

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is offering several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites for residents this weekend.

The pop-up sites will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for free. No appointments are needed to receive the vaccine and will be available until supplies last.

Residents are asked to just bring a valid ID and to wear a mask to each of the sites.

Below are the locations and times for each of the pop-up locations:

Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Centennial Park (1800 E. 8th Avenue. ENCORE! District, 1102 Ray Charles Boulevard

Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive Hyde Park, 702 S. Albany Avenue Greater Bethel Missionary Baptist Chuch, 1207 N. Jefferson Street.



If you are unable to visit one of the pop-up sites this weekend, visit the Hillsborough County’s website for other vaccination site locations.