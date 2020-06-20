City of Tampa handing out free face coverings following mandatory mask ordinance

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is handing out free face masks starting Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at three different locations.

All of this comes at Mayor Jane Castor issued an executive order mandating the use of face coverings for all individuals in the City of Tampa while indoors and unable to maintain 6 feet of distance.

“It’s not meant to be difficult, don’t make it more difficult than it is,” Castor said. “We are just looking for people to try stop the transmission and contraction of COVID-19 in Tampa.”

Starting June 20, 2020 – the following sites will provide masks to individual residents from 8am-5pm daily while supplies last.

  • Himes Ave. Complex – 4501 S. Himes Ave.
  • MacFarlane Park – 1700 N. MacDill Ave.
  • Al Barnes Park – 2902 N. 32nd St.

Individuals may receive two masks each. One individual may pick up an order for one’s immediate family members.

For more information about the new mask mandate for the City of Tampa, click here.

