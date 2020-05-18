City of St. Petersburg hosting lottery for summer camps

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has announced summer camps will open on June 1 with limited enrollment spots available.

According to the city’s Twitter page, a lottery will be implemented to determine camp spots.

The lottery will only be open to St. Petersburg residents and recreation staff will be contacting eligible families between May 18-20.

Camp spots will be prioritized for first responders, healthcare professionals, and essential city employees who are current patrons and St. Petersburg residents.

Nonresidents or new participants will not be permitted to enter the lottery due to the lack of limited spots available.

For more information call the St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department at 727-893-7441 or visit stpeteparksrec.org/camps.

