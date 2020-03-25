City of Miami orders residents to shelter-in-place

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media during the annual hurricane preparation exercise at the City of Miami’s Emergency Operations Center on May 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Multiple City departments took part in the training as the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through November. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI (WFLA) – City of Miami officials have ordered all residents to “shelter in place” and to remain home until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The order takes effect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Officials said all “non-essential” travel within the city is prohibited, with the exception of traveling to grocery stores and pharmacies, to work in support of “essential activities,” and to perform essential services to homes, such as repair, landscaping and pool services.

Residents may engage in outdoor activities, but not in places that have already been closed. The city has already closed all non-essential businesses, parks, beaches and recreational facilities in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding off on issuing a “stay at home” order across the state but is implementing new restrictions on people coming to Florida from “areas with substantial community spread” to self-isolate for 14 days. The executive order specifically names the New York tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Miami has been the hardest hit city in Florida, with 181 confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening. One of those cases involves Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play"

8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area"

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"

Price Gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gouging"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve"

Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus"

Castor stay-at-home order coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Castor stay-at-home order coming"

Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss