City of Miami orders residents to shelter-in-place

MIAMI (WFLA) – City of Miami officials have ordered all residents to “shelter in place” and to remain home until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The order takes effect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Officials said all “non-essential” travel within the city is prohibited, with the exception of traveling to grocery stores and pharmacies, to work in support of “essential activities,” and to perform essential services to homes, such as repair, landscaping and pool services.

Yesterday, I was retested as part of the official process to be released from quarantine. Here are my results as well as some major announcements regarding new testing and safety measures in the @CityofMiami. pic.twitter.com/EuEhtAJxGr — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 24, 2020

Residents may engage in outdoor activities, but not in places that have already been closed. The city has already closed all non-essential businesses, parks, beaches and recreational facilities in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding off on issuing a “stay at home” order across the state but is implementing new restrictions on people coming to Florida from “areas with substantial community spread” to self-isolate for 14 days. The executive order specifically names the New York tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Miami has been the hardest hit city in Florida, with 181 confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening. One of those cases involves Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

