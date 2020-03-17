1  of  2
City of Lakeland declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus

Still no positive cases in Polk, per county health officials

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland city commissioners declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon in response to the coronavirus.

Earlier Monday, Polk County made a similar declaration, which is expected to be approved by county commissioners Tuesday.

As of now, Polk County has no positive cases of COVID-19 but medical leaders warn it’s likely only a matter of time.

When county health director Dr. Joy Jackson confirmed the lack of cases during Monday’s commission meeting, at least one audible “thank god” could be heard in the commission chamber.

The state of emergency allows the city manager to order curfews and quarantines if necessary, ban price gauging, and open access to state and federal funds.

“This has truly been an unprecedented, rapidly-evolving situation,” Dr. Jackson said at the podium.

Jackson, along with leaders at the Watson Clinic and Lakeland Regional Health briefed the commission meeting prior to the emergency declaration vote.

When asked by Commissioner Stephanie Madden, Jackson could not reveal just how many people in Polk have been tested for the disease.

Lakeland Regional Health says it is testing select patients. Some results have come back, but none positive.

The Watson Clinic received 26 testing kits on Friday, nine of which have been used so far. The clinic expects results to start coming in Tuesday.

“We’re operating under the principle that it’s going to happen,” said Dr. Steven Achinger, managing partner of the Watson Clinic. “We just have to be ready for when that first case does come through.”

Both Lakeland Regional Health and the Watson Clinic says the facilities are prepared to handle COVID-19 patients.

The state of emergency will last until city commissioners feel it’s no longer necessary.

As part of the emergency declaration, commissioners agreed to start meeting on a weekly basis to stay abreast of the situation.

