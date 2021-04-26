Citrus vaccination site relocates, catches some residents caught off guard

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When Lisa Yattaw’s husband went to get his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he never dreamed he’d spend half of his day doing so.

He went to the Central Ridge District Park in Beverly Hills where he received his first shot and wasn’t alone.

“There was probably at least fifty other cars there by the time he got out to ask,” said Yattaw. “And none of them people, some of them drove from Ocala way, and had driven from quite a ways away.”

Friday was the last day that site was open and was relocated to the Duke Energy training facility located at 8200 West Venable Street in Crystal River.

Florida Department of Health in Citrus County spokesperson Audrey Stasko explains there were a number of reasons for the move.

“Number one was the weather. We wanted our staff and residents out of the weather, temperatures have been rising we’re seeing more wind, more rain. So that was number one,” said Stasko. “Also to meet the demand that we are now seeing.”

Stasko says prior to the site relocation, the department reached out to residents on social media, it sent out news releases to local television stations and newspapers and even distributed fliers at the original site. Even so, the department knew some residents would be taken off guard by the move.

“We expected that some people were just not going to get the message,” said Stasko “So that’s why we have at the site, a big electronic board that says no more vaccines here.”

Yattaw wishes someone would have called her to let her know.

“I hope they find a better communication tool,” said Yattaw. “Because this is ridiculous.”

She says that would have saved her husband some time and gas money.

“He’s had to drive all the way back from Beverly Hills, into Inverness,” said Yattaw. “And then from Inverness all the way to the other side of Crystal River towards Homosassa.”

Stasko says the best advice for any resident getting a first or second dose, check the Florida Department of Health Citrus website before driving to any location.