Citrus County couple back in U.S. after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several passengers who were once aboard the Princess Diamond cruise ship are back in the United States.

More than 300 Americans , including a Bay Area couple, evacuated the Princess Diamond cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan Sunday after spending weeks in quarantine.

“We’re feeling it, we’ve heard the numbers,” Citrus Couty resident, Gay Courter said.

Gay and her husband Phil are among the passengers that returned to the states Monday morning.

“We’re happy to go home in a quarantined condition,” Gay said.

Gay, 75, is a best-selling novelist. Her husband, Phil, 77, is an award-winning documentary filmmaker. The two are ready to come back to the Bay Area home.

As of Sunday, there were 355 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Princess Diamond cruise ship. Since the outbreak, many have been in quarantine. That quarantine will continue for the American passengers that just returned to the states.

The passengers will undergo 14 days of quarantine on a military base at either Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento, California, or Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.

