Church group under quarantine in Holy Land awaits COVID-19 test results

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A church group from Mobile and Baldwin Counties continues to wait out their quarantine period in a Bethlehem Hotel.

More than a dozen members of 3 Circle Church were on a trip in the Holy Land this week when they were asked to return to a Bethlehem hotel because people there had tested positive for COVID-19. We checked in with them Saturday morning.

Pastor Micah Gaston said they have been tested for the illness and await their results. Those could come by tomorrow. It’s not clear if they would be allowed to leave if no one tests positive or if they’d have to wait out the entire two-week quarantine. Gaston says their faith remains strong despite the recent detour.

“We trust that God is always in charge and He is good. That doesn’t mean people who love God will never encounter conflict, challenges, but you have a chance to grow in that to know people better and to trust God in whatever you’re walking through,” said Pastor of 3 Circle Church’s Midtown Mobile Campus Micah Gaston. He says the group is confined to one floor of the hotel and they’re not allowed to go outside. Gaston said they’re being well taken care of in Bethlehem and asks that people back home pray everyone can return home safely.

