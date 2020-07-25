Christian group defies California orders and holds service on beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Cali. (NBC) — A Christian group defied officials in Southern California Firday and held a ‘revival’ service on Huntington Beach.

Hundreds of worshipers gathered on the beach for the revival meeting Friday evening. The group, known as “Saturate OC” claimed they were given a permit to hold the event.

But city officials said late Friday the group was not given a permit and that the gathering violates Orange County and state orders barring gatherings off 100 or more.

The group’s website encouraged people to wear a mask and social distance, but aerial video shows most were not wearing masks and many were not social distancing.

The Orange County register reports that event organizer Jessi Green told the group that police showed up at her door with a citation, but that she and her husband do not plan to stop anytime soon.

She told the crowd, “You can’t cancel Jesus.”

She says they’ll look for another location next week.

