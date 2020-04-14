Christ the Redeemer statue pays tribute to healthcare workers battling coronavirus pandemic

Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in the likeness of a doctor and with the word “Thanks” projected in Portuguese, during an Easter service, in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Brazil honored health workers around the world on Easter Sunday.

Rio De Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue wore scrubs and had a stethoscope around his neck.

Images were projected onto the statue showing it dressed as a health worker later to be replaced by flags from countries around the world.

Under the flags the word, “Hope” was projected.

