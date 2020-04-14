Christ the Redeemer statue pays tribute to healthcare workers battling coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Brazil honored health workers around the world on Easter Sunday.
Rio De Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue wore scrubs and had a stethoscope around his neck.
Images were projected onto the statue showing it dressed as a health worker later to be replaced by flags from countries around the world.
Under the flags the word, “Hope” was projected.
