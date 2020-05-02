Chris Evans offers ‘Avengers’ hangout for charity

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Captain America is assembling the Avengers to help save the world. Okay, not quite. But Avengers actor Chris Evans is getting his fellow stars from the series to team up for charity.

Evans says he’s accepting the “All-in Challenge.” It’s an effort to get celebrities to donate items or experiences to ease food insecurity during the pandemic.

Evans is offering up a virtual hangout that involves games and a Q and A session with co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner will also be joining the chat.

Proceeds will go to organizations including Meals on Wheels and World Central Kitchen.

For more information, head to Evans’ instagram account.

