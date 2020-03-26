Chipotle announces hourly pay increase amid coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) – Chipotle workers are getting a temporary pay bump. The restaurant is giving employees what it calls “assistance pay.”
It boils down to a 10 percent increase to hourly pay earned between March 16 and April 12.
Chipotle is also expanding its emergency leave benefits to workers impacted by COVID-19.
These employees will receive pay equal to the greater of their average hours worked or whatever they’ve been scheduled to work for the upcoming two-week period.
Like most restaurants, Chipotle is serving food only as takeout or delivery.
