Chipotle announces hourly pay increase amid coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) – Chipotle workers are getting a temporary pay bump. The restaurant is giving employees what it calls “assistance pay.”

It boils down to a 10 percent increase to hourly pay earned between March 16 and April 12.

Chipotle is also expanding its emergency leave benefits to workers impacted by COVID-19.

These employees will receive pay equal to the greater of their average hours worked or whatever they’ve been scheduled to work for the upcoming two-week period.

Like most restaurants, Chipotle is serving food only as takeout or delivery.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: