(NBC) – For the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak began, China has reported no new domestic cases of the illness. Only eight deaths were reported for Wednesday, all of which occurred in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the pandemic started.
Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down over 1,300 points. Meanwhile, two members of Congress have tested positive.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus
- China reports no new domestic cases for first time as NYC numbers double
- Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe
- Clearwater Beach to shut down Monday amid coronavirus concerns
- Burger King offering free kids meals in response to coronavirus pandemic