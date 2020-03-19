China reports no new domestic cases for first time as NYC numbers double

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted:

TOPSHOT – Medical information is seen on a window in a ward treating COVID-19 coronavirus patients at a hospital in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on March 19, 2020. – China on March 19 reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it started recording them in January, but recorded a spike in infections from abroad. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC) – For the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak began, China has reported no new domestic cases of the illness. Only eight deaths were reported for Wednesday, all of which occurred in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the pandemic started.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down over 1,300 points. Meanwhile, two members of Congress have tested positive.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

