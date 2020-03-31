China reports 1 death and 48 new coronavirus cases, no new domestic cases

UNDATED (AP) – China has reported just one new death from the coronavirus and 48 new cases, all brought from overseas.
The epicenter of Wuhan and surrounding province of Hubei again reported no new domestic cases, bringing the city closer to being re-opened to the rest of the province and, eventually, the country.
China has recorded 81,518 cases since the virus was first detected in Wuhan in December, and 3,305 deaths. A total of 76,052 virus patients have been released, and 2,161 remain in care.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
