China reports 1 death and 48 new coronavirus cases, no new domestic cases

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, a staff member moves bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center in Wuhan, China, where some people infected with a new virus are being treated. The new virus comes from a large family of coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. Others named SARS and MERS have killed hundreds in separate outbreaks. (AP Photo/Dake Kang, File)

UNDATED (AP) – China has reported just one new death from the coronavirus and 48 new cases, all brought from overseas.

The epicenter of Wuhan and surrounding province of Hubei again reported no new domestic cases, bringing the city closer to being re-opened to the rest of the province and, eventually, the country.

China has recorded 81,518 cases since the virus was first detected in Wuhan in December, and 3,305 deaths. A total of 76,052 virus patients have been released, and 2,161 remain in care.

