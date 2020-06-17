Children and coronavirus: What doctors know

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday, Johns Hopkins medical experts will gather to discuss what they’ve learned from the pandemic, specifically about the impact this virus is having on children.

The experts will talk about where we’re at with the pandemic, the lessons we’ve learned, and how society may be able to move forward.

Doctors from John Hopkins Hospital said as our society sees early signs of recovery new questions keep rising up. They said as businesses, public areas, and others take steps to re-open new questions are arising about how to help keep people healthy, reduce exposure, and slow the spread of the virus.

As we near the 6-month mark after the first confirmed coronavirus case in the U.S., life, as we know it, has changed. It now involves a lot more face coverings, hand sanitizer, and social distancing.

The beginning of the next school year is just a few months away. 8 On Your Side will ask experts their opinion about children in classrooms and on school buses. We’re also asking if there are certain steps parents should take to protect their children.

Professor of Pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Aaron Milstone, M.D., M.H.S., said COVID-19 affects everyone but it manifests differently in children. On Wednesday, he will share what he is seeing in his practice. He said in a preliminary release that he is seeing a rise in the number of children who need aggressive treatment due to COVID-19 as well as a multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a condition that can cause inflammation in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other parts of the body.

Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, Crystal Watson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H., will focus on contact tracing with coronavirus and how we might safely be able to re-open society.

“As states begin to re-open, contact tracing — a public health tool that identifies and alerts those who may have been exposed to disease — will play a critical role in containing COVID-19, alongside social distancing and widespread testing,” said Watson in a preliminary release. She said she will explain more how to expand contact tracing in the U.S. so that we may re-open society safely and mitigate more waves of the disease.

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health launched a free online course to train contact tracers.

