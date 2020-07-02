Chicago officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming from COVID-19 hotspots

CHICAGO (WGN/WFLA) – The Chicago Department of Public Health has issued an Emergency Travel Order that directs travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing COVID-19 hot spots to quarantine for 14 days including Florida.
The order will go into effect at O’Hare and Midway airports on Monday at 12:01 a.m. It applies to states that have a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.
Other states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.
According to WGN, violators are subject to fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000. Exceptions to the order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody, and for business travel to Chicago for essential workers.
The order applies to individuals arriving in the city of Chicago and does not apply to other areas of Illinois.
