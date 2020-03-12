Cher postpones Tampa concert as coronavirus spreads

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cher has postponed her tour, including an upcoming Tampa show, due to the coronavirus.
The superstar was scheduled to bring her “Here We Go Again” tour to Amalie Arena on March 26. That concert, along with the rest of her tour dates, have been postponed effective immediately, according to Amalie Arena.
“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road,” the singer said.
The concert has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Tickets that were purchased for the March show will be honored on the new date. Fans who want to keep their tickets and current seats do not have to do anything.
If you can’t make the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase.
