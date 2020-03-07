Officials confirm case of coronavirus in Charlotte County; 2 deaths in Florida

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

UPDATE: March 7, 3:15 p.m. | Another person in Florida has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health announced a new coronavirus case in Charlotte County on Saturday afternoon.

“The individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for,” health officials said on Twitter.

Further information regarding the patient was not immediately available.

.@HealthyFla has announced a new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 case in Charlotte County: the individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for. For the total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U @CDCgov — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

It’s the second confirmed case of the virus to be announced in the state on Saturday. Two people have died of the virus in Florida.

UPDATE: March 7, 9:20 a.m. | The Florida Department of Health announced a new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Florida Saturday morning.

FDH said the individual is isolated in Lee County and being properly cared for.

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Health Department has confirmed two Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the Florida Health Department, this comes following the announcement of three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

The DOH identified the deceased individuals as a patient from Santa Rosa County and a person in their 70s who previously tested positive for coronavirus in Lee County. Both had recently traveled internationally.

The DOH states the two new presumptive positive cases are out of Broward County. The cases involve a 65-year-old man and a 75-year-old man. Both will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

As of Saturday morning, the state has monitored 1,010 people and are currently monitoring 278 with 88 pending testing results.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS