Charlie Crist agrees with part of Trump’s COVID relief bill criticism, but not his timing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Millions of Americans waiting on the COVID relief bill are worried the president’s criticism of the bill is going to delay them getting their money. However, a Tampa Bay congressman says he doesn’t think so.

In a video from the White House, President Trump threatened to veto the bill which both the House and Senate already passed.

If signed, Americans making less than $75,000 would receive $600 checks. President Trump says that’s not enough.

“The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace,” Trump said Tuesday.

President Trump wants Congress to up the amount that Americans receive from $600 to $2,000.

But as of Wednesday, many members of Congress are home for the holidays, including Pinellas County Congressman Charlie Crist.

8 On Your Side Pinellas County Bureau Reporter Christine McLarty spoke with Congressman Crist Wednesday about his thoughts on the COVID relief bill and the president’s criticism of it.

Congressman Crist said he agrees with President Trump’s recent message, but not his timing.

“The president can come in late and say he wants it to be higher that’s fine, he has his own style…but it would’ve been nice if he said that early in the week. Then we could have included it in the bill.” Crist said.

Crist helped pass the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill Monday to give families in need an extra boost.

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came to Trump’s defense, expressing frustration that they’ve been waiting for the 5,000-page bill to be published since June.

“We’re right on the eve of Christmas now. They’ve had six months to think about this but to do it that way in six months is disappointing,” DeSantis said.

Crist said they’re just waiting on Trump to sign the bill, but whether he does or not, Crist is confident relief will come soon for Pinellas County residents.

“I’m not worried about it at all and I’ll tell you why because I know what’s going to happen. In the end, it’s the right thing to do,” Crist said.

Some unemployment benefits were set to expire the day after Christmas but Crist said in the new COVID relief bill they extended those benefits.

Crist said he’s confident those benefits will continue seamlessly with or without Trump’s support.